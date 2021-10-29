Alexa
Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 03:08
LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.

Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players — Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta — along with photos of them at training.

The Premier League leader plays Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-10-29 05:17 GMT+08:00

