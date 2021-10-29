Alexa
3 Arizona family members win $108M Mega Millions jackpot

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 02:46
PHOENIX (AP) — Three members of an Arizona family from Lake Havasu City have claimed the $108 million Mega Millions jackpot from an Oct. 22 drawing, state lottery officials announced Thursday.

Arizona Lottery officials said the winners — a married man and woman and her brother — chose to remain anonymous, which is permitted under a 2019 Arizona law.

They will get $75.2 million before taxes after selecting the lump-sum cash option, lottery officials said in a statement.

The winners told lottery officials that they spend $60 weekly playing the lottery, now plan to buy a motorhome and “when the time is right, they will bid farewell to their jobs and see the country,” the statement said.

The winning ticket matching all six numbers in the drawing was purchased at a bar in Lake Havasu City, which is across the Colorado River from California, the statement said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 U..S. states plus Washington, D.C., and U. S. Virgin Islands.

The 2019 Arizona law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but can choose to remain anonymous permanently.

Updated : 2021-10-29 04:02 GMT+08:00

