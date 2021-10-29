Alexa
Poland coach Sousa tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 01:55
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s soccer federation says national team coach Paulo Sousa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at his home in Portugal.

Federation spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said Sousa, who is Portuguese, tested positive Wednesday night and had a high fever.

He was in England last week as Aston Villa defender Matty Cash finalized his change of nationality to play for Poland. He then felt ill after returning to Portugal.

Sousa is expected to join up with the Poland team for the next international break, which starts Nov. 8.

Poland is in second place in its World Cup qualifying group, three points behind England, and plays Andorra and Hungary in its final qualifiers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

