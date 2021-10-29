Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Nov. 1

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for October, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 2

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3

WASHINGTON —Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in October, 8:15 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for October, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Nov. 4

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases international trade data for September, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Airbnb Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for October, 8:30 a.m.