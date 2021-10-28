Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to $10 million, 2-year deal

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/28 23:10
Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to $10 million, 2-year deal

MIAMI (AP) — Shortstop Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins announced a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday, the first big step the team has taken this offseason.

The deal has the 32-year-old Rojas under contract through 2023. He will make $5 million in each of the next two seasons.

Rojas batted .265 this season for Miami, with nine home runs and 48 RBIs. No current member of the Marlins roster has appeared in more games for the franchise than Rojas, whose 730 appearances are the ninth most in team history.

“Miguel embodies a lot of the things that we want as Marlins,” Miami general manager Kim Ng said Thursday at a news conference inside Marlins Park. “On the field, the consummate professional. Defensively, extremely sure-handed, a great stabilizer. In terms of leader, there’s no one who shows more leadership skills out on that field than Miguel Rojas, as well as in the clubhouse.”

Rojas came to the Marlins in 2015 as a bench player, eventually becoming the team’s everyday shortstop and clubhouse leader. He has played all four infield positions during his time with the Marlins and was deputized by manager Don Mattingly to run the club for its regular-season finales in 2019 and 2021.

“I just want to win, and I want to win here in Miami,” Rojas said.

Rojas initiated extension talks with the Marlins this season by simply telling the team he wanted to remain in Miami. From there, it was only a matter of time until a deal got done.

“It was an extraordinarily easy thing to do,” Ng said.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-29 00:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect