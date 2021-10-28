German security officials warn of far-right border patrols

A border pole in German national colours mark the German border with Poland at the river Oder near the city Lebus, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. G... A border pole in German national colours mark the German border with Poland at the river Oder near the city Lebus, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Officers of German Federal Police check the documents from people crossing from Poland into Germany at the border crossing in Frankfurt an der Oder, G... Officers of German Federal Police check the documents from people crossing from Poland into Germany at the border crossing in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A officer of German Federal Police stops a van to search for immigrants at the border crossing from Poland into Germany in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germ... A officer of German Federal Police stops a van to search for immigrants at the border crossing from Poland into Germany in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Federal police officers guard an arrested migrant at a police station on the German border town with Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursda... Federal police officers guard an arrested migrant at a police station on the German border town with Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border .(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials are warning far-right groups not to carry out vigilante patrols along the country's eastern border with Poland, amid a rise in the number of migrants crossing the frontier illegally in recent weeks.

Extremist groups including the far-right “Third Way” and “Free Saxons” party have been using social media to recruit people for their patrols.

“The state has the monopoly on the legitimate use of force,” said the head of the domestic intelligence agency in Saxony state, Dirk-Martin Christian.

He said the move echoes tactics used by right-wing extremists during the refugee influx in 2015 and 2016, as well as recent anti-lockdown protests.

German authorities have reported an uptick in the number of people illegally entering the country through Poland in recent weeks. On some days, officers have picked up several hundred people a day.

Many of those stopped are Iraqi and Syrians who have flown to Belarus and then managed to cross illegally into Poland, from where they made their way to Germany in the hope of applying for asylum.

Jens Schobranski, a spokesman for Germany's federal police, said vigilante patrols are hampering officers from doing their work.

“Border surveillance is the job of the state and we are performing that task,” he told The Associated Press.

“These stunts by people with right-wing attitudes are absolutely unacceptable and seem intended to undermine the state's monopoly of the use of force,” Schobranski added. “We're taking decisive steps against it.”

