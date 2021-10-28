Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Top 25 Podcast: What's up with Dan Mullen? Week 9 preview

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/28 22:35
Florida head coach Dan Mullen talks with WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, who previously played for the University of Florida with his given name of Thadde...

Florida head coach Dan Mullen talks with WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, who previously played for the University of Florida with his given name of Thadde...

Is Dan Mullen really on the hot seat at Florida? How did things flip so fast for the coach who took the Gators to three straight New Year's Six games and pushed Alabama in the SEC championship last year?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, college football reporter Steven Godfrey, co-host of the “Split Zone Duo” podcast, joins the AP's Ralph Russo to talk about Mullen’s status at Florida.

Mullen left Mississippi State with a good case to be called the most accomplished coach in the history of the program, but is it possible that his skill set might not be ideal for the Gators?

Also, Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells, who never seemed to have a chance in Lubbock. There is at least one coach who would seem to be an obvious fit for the Red Raiders.

Then Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the show to preview Week 9 of the season, highlighted by a top-10 Michigan vs. Michigan State game and the aforementioned Mullen and the Gators facing No. 1 Georgia in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-29 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect