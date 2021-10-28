NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|13
|6
|4
|43
|33
|17
|Reign FC
|12
|8
|3
|39
|34
|24
|Washington
|10
|7
|6
|36
|28
|26
|Chicago
|10
|8
|5
|35
|27
|28
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|9
|33
|27
|19
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|31
|30
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|5
|32
|28
|23
|Orlando
|7
|9
|7
|28
|27
|31
|Louisville
|5
|12
|5
|20
|19
|38
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|7
|16
|15
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie
Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.