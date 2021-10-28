All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|22
|4
|7
|73
|65
|40
|Nashville
|12
|4
|16
|52
|53
|31
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|11
|50
|45
|34
|New York City FC
|13
|11
|8
|47
|52
|34
|Orlando City
|12
|9
|11
|47
|47
|47
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|10
|46
|42
|35
|D.C. United
|13
|14
|5
|44
|52
|50
|New York
|12
|12
|7
|43
|37
|32
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|10
|43
|44
|41
|Columbus
|11
|13
|8
|41
|41
|44
|Inter Miami CF
|11
|16
|5
|38
|34
|50
|Chicago
|9
|17
|7
|34
|36
|52
|Toronto FC
|6
|17
|9
|27
|37
|62
|Cincinnati
|4
|20
|8
|20
|36
|70
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|17
|7
|7
|58
|56
|34
|Seattle
|17
|8
|7
|58
|51
|31
|Colorado
|15
|7
|10
|55
|45
|33
|Portland
|15
|13
|4
|49
|50
|51
|Vancouver
|12
|9
|11
|47
|43
|43
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|7
|46
|46
|50
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|12
|6
|45
|50
|47
|Minnesota United
|12
|11
|9
|45
|37
|40
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|12
|8
|44
|50
|45
|San Jose
|9
|13
|10
|37
|41
|50
|Houston
|6
|14
|12
|30
|36
|51
|FC Dallas
|6
|15
|11
|29
|44
|54
|Austin FC
|8
|19
|4
|28
|31
|50
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3
CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Miami 3, Toronto FC 0
Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0
Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Portland 2
San Jose 4, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1
New York 2, Columbus 1
New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 2, Portland 0
FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie
Austin FC 2, Houston 1
New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0
New England 1, Colorado 0
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3
Columbus 3, Orlando City 2
Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
D.C. United 1, New York 0
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1
Portland 2, San Jose 0
New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.