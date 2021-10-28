Australia wins toss, elects to field against Sri Lanka

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka on Thursday as both teams look for a second straight victory at the T20 World Cup.

Australia retained the same lineup that beat South Africa by five wickets after restricting the Proteas for 118-9 in its opening Group 1 game in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka chased down 172 for a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah. Offspiner Maheesh Theekshana recovered from a side strain and replaced fast bowler Binura Fernando in the only change Sri Lanka made.

Group 1 also features defending champion West Indies, which has lost both of its games, and England, which leads the standings after two wins from two games.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

