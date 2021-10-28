NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13 Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19 Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 8 Buffalo 6 4 1 1 9 19 11 Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 24 17 Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 23 16 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 Tampa Bay 7 3 3 1 7 21 27 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 7 1 6 0 2 11 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 5 5 0 0 10 25 11 Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 20 18 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 Calgary 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 14 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 14 18 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 20 21 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 16 22 Anaheim 7 2 4 1 5 20 24 Seattle 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Colorado 6 2 4 0 4 16 23 Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 14 20 Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 11 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 4, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.