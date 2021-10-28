NZ-born Anscombe back for Wales against the All Blacks

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand-born flyhalf Gareth Anscombe will make his first appearance for Wales in more than two years in the test match against the All Blacks on Saturday.

Anscombe, who qualifies to play for Wales via his mother, sustained a serious knee injury during a Rugby World Cup warmup game against England in August 2019.

He has won the race for the No. 10 jersey in a lineup that sees 21-year-old flanker Taine Basham handed a first international start.

Anscombe, who has won 27 caps for the Welsh, returned to action last month and has started three matches for Welsh region the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

With the match falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, Wales are without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.

Key players George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric are all currently sidelined through injury, while center Willis Halaholo is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus and fullback Liam Williams is recovering from appendix surgery.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones wins his 149th Wales cap to overtake retired New Zealand great Richie McCaw’s total for one country. Jones has also played in 12 tests for the British and Irish Lions.

On the bench, meanwhile, flyhalf Rhys Priestland is called up by Wales after an absence of four years.

Wales has not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 31 successive games in that time including 16 defeats in Cardiff.

___

Wales: Johnny McNicholl, Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Ben Thomas.

___

