Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 28, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;13;81%;64%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Abundant sunshine;33;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;NE;13;48%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;24;15;Mostly sunny;22;14;NE;8;55%;76%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;12;High clouds;22;15;WSW;7;61%;7%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;16;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;SSW;26;74%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;An afternoon shower;2;0;N;10;71%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Areas of low clouds;13;4;Sunshine;17;7;E;11;45%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;6;-4;High clouds, breezy;7;0;WSW;23;55%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;23;A p.m. t-storm;36;23;ESE;11;47%;64%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;19;13;Cloudy;19;12;NNW;13;63%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;16;14;A morning shower;19;13;W;18;74%;61%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;An afternoon shower;32;17;Partly sunny;31;19;ENE;12;34%;18%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;7;77%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;ENE;11;82%;71%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain this afternoon;28;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;NW;9;69%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly cloudy;21;16;SW;12;77%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;17;7;Partly sunny;17;6;SSW;8;69%;25%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog to sun;15;4;Fog to sun;17;9;ESE;13;65%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;15;4;Clouds, then sun;14;5;SSE;11;78%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Morning rain;19;9;Periods of rain;18;9;SSW;9;82%;78%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;30;18;Mostly cloudy;30;19;E;17;50%;22%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then sun;14;2;Fog to sun;14;4;ESE;19;64%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;15;11;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SSW;19;65%;72%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;18;2;Partly sunny, nice;17;5;E;9;73%;9%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;15;1;Clouds, then sun;16;4;ESE;8;66%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;ENE;15;53%;1%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;NE;9;39%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Clouds and sun;20;12;NNE;14;51%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;33;21;Nice with some sun;30;22;NNE;13;48%;22%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;14;A morning shower;21;14;SSE;14;73%;40%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;SE;6;70%;75%;4

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;NNE;15;81%;78%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain this afternoon;14;13;Rain and drizzle;14;12;NNE;28;89%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thundershower;28;24;Showers around;28;24;WNW;11;83%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;13;8;Mostly sunny;12;7;S;12;91%;4%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;31;25;Cloudy;30;25;NE;10;73%;42%;3

Dallas, United States;Very windy;22;12;Partly sunny;20;8;NNW;20;34%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A little a.m. rain;31;23;SE;16;73%;78%;9

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Hazy sun;29;16;NW;9;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;15;4;Warmer with sunshine;22;6;SW;9;32%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NW;9;68%;11%;5

Dili, East Timor;A few p.m. showers;36;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;E;8;68%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;14;9;A couple of showers;12;7;SSW;13;83%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;15;6;A shower in the a.m.;17;4;N;7;44%;56%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;18;SW;12;78%;74%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;23;21;Morning rain;23;21;N;8;91%;100%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;13;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NE;8;38%;9%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Periods of sun;30;23;W;13;61%;30%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;10;8;Winds subsiding;11;7;SW;28;90%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;9;73%;55%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;23;Nice with sunshine;27;22;E;12;71%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A stray shower;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;14;57%;32%;6

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;31;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NE;10;49%;34%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;N;12;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Areas of low clouds;15;10;Clouds and sun;15;10;ENE;18;67%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of rain;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;79%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;33;28;Sunny and less humid;34;28;NNE;12;44%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Partly sunny;23;14;W;14;57%;33%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Partly sunny;21;5;N;9;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;21;Hazy sun;35;21;NNW;9;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;12;SW;8;64%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;NNE;11;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds limiting sun;14;8;Partly sunny, mild;15;3;SSE;8;80%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;ENE;20;65%;76%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ESE;9;72%;67%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Hazy sun;32;24;NNW;10;65%;15%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;7;72%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;17;2;Showers around;16;3;NNE;14;41%;92%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;Cloudy;31;25;SW;8;75%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;18;15;Low clouds;18;15;SSE;13;82%;16%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;17;Afternoon rain;21;18;SSW;9;85%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;16;14;Morning rain, breezy;15;11;S;20;82%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;32;17;Mostly sunny;30;15;SSE;9;45%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;28;24;Sunny intervals;28;25;SW;11;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;A couple of showers;17;13;S;9;57%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A shower in spots;31;28;WNW;11;67%;52%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;25;NNW;6;74%;80%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;ENE;11;64%;29%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;26;13;Cooler with a shower;14;7;WSW;29;69%;57%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;9;NNE;9;59%;80%;7

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;WSW;19;59%;31%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;7;Mild with some sun;13;5;S;11;79%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;31;25;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;13;64%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;NE;17;57%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny;11;4;NE;5;67%;7%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;10;5;Low clouds and mild;10;8;WSW;13;71%;27%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;Inc. clouds;35;25;NE;14;45%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NNE;15;47%;30%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;A little p.m. rain;14;12;ENE;22;68%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mainly cloudy;26;14;Nice with sunshine;26;13;NW;11;52%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy;3;0;Cloudy and breezy;5;0;SW;24;56%;60%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;9;NE;15;49%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;13;12;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;10;S;15;77%;42%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;11;3;E;16;72%;40%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;30;26;A little rain;30;26;E;23;65%;88%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNW;12;80%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A few showers;31;24;NE;9;77%;76%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;18;11;Afternoon showers;16;11;SSW;16;64%;100%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;14;45%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;8;70%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;17;74%;56%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;21;A t-storm around;35;22;SE;9;56%;52%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;11;1;Clouds, then sun;15;1;SE;7;65%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;22;3;Sun and clouds;19;7;SE;7;66%;18%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;11;A bit of rain;19;11;SSE;12;71%;94%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Decreasing clouds;23;12;SSW;11;80%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;SSE;16;67%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;6;3;An afternoon shower;6;3;NE;15;77%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;13;8;Some sun returning;14;6;S;15;82%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;26;21;A touch of rain;23;20;ESE;13;89%;69%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;35;24;High clouds;34;22;SE;14;14%;0%;2

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;21;8;NNW;8;72%;13%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;9;6;Clouds and sun, mild;12;6;SW;15;90%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;18;14;W;11;85%;21%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;24;17;E;10;83%;86%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;SSE;12;64%;11%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;Couple of t-storms;24;16;NNW;8;95%;86%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny;20;9;ENE;12;23%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;Sunny and nice;29;14;SSW;12;34%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;12;74%;42%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;14;Afternoon rain;18;16;S;7;88%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Windy with rain;16;9;Morning rain;10;4;NNE;9;78%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;19;8;Clearing;20;9;ESE;6;58%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;22;15;Sun and clouds;22;15;NNE;15;57%;27%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;E;9;71%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;16;1;Partly sunny;14;2;SE;16;63%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;E;11;63%;42%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;14;8;Clouds breaking;12;5;SSW;11;88%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy, warm;31;21;Breezy and hot;33;16;SW;31;32%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;27;21;Periods of sun;26;19;ESE;16;55%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;12;8;Clouds breaking;12;6;SSW;19;91%;0%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;10;6;A morning shower;12;4;ENE;7;75%;43%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and milder;16;3;Clouding up;14;7;E;11;58%;63%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;19;12;N;9;28%;44%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;30;23;Nice with some sun;28;21;N;10;42%;7%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;Mostly cloudy;26;7;E;4;49%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;20;12;Breezy in the a.m.;19;10;NE;21;52%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and cooler;11;10;Increasingly windy;12;8;ENE;29;80%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;23;19;Partly sunny;24;18;SW;17;65%;30%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers;20;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;W;10;74%;28%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;11;-6;Cooler;5;-12;N;12;64%;38%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;11;7;Partly sunny;10;4;N;7;59%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;14;6;Fog to sun;13;5;SE;21;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this afternoon;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;NNW;8;65%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Partly sunny;12;6;S;12;87%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;14;4;Fog, then sun;15;5;SSE;13;68%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A brief p.m. shower;16;14;Decreasing clouds;18;13;W;21;79%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;8;76%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;Rain and drizzle;13;3;NNE;4;46%;86%;1

Updated : 2021-10-28 21:43 GMT+08:00

