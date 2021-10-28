Cushman & Wakefield Wins the Valuation Team of the Year Award Among Three Accolades at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2021

Winner of "Valuation Team of the Year"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - Leading global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, once again shone at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong for 2021, receiving high recognition in three separate categories:

Valuation Team of the Year — Winner

Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation and Advisory Services team won kudos for their performance in meeting and surpassing the award criteria, including upholding the highest international standards and imbuing confidence to end-users for objectivity, independence and reliability. The team is the largest valuation practice in the industry in Hong Kong, with more than 100 professionals delivering a total valuation solution for real estate development, investment, and financing, thus taking home the highest recognition as Winner of the Valuation Team of the Year.

Andrew Chan, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We are thrilled to receive this win for the valuation services category's inaugural award in Hong Kong. This recognition caps a remarkable year for the team here. We have delivered a record-high 60,000+ valuation reports, absorbed an entire existing team of professional valuers, and launched a raft of new initiatives and innovations designed to help businesses stay informed and ahead of the curve on strategy and decision making. And this award achievement is even more special as it comes despite the challenges of 2020. I congratulate the team on their sustained efforts and this success, and together we look forward to lead with further innovations in the industry."

Agency Team of the Year — Highly Commended

The firm's Retail Services team maintained the high profile built at the RICS Hong Kong awards in recent years, with a Highly Commended recognition for their single-handed work to incubate and launch the innovative Park Aura "EATertainment" project in 2020. The project was managed and brought to fruition in the face of the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, and the darkest time in decades for Hong Kong's F&B industry. The project launch has been credited as a much-needed boost to the F&B sector and a vote of confidence in the city's economy.

Kevin Lam, Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "We are proud to again win recognition as an industry leader, demonstrating our out-of-the-box thinking to position the Park Aura project as a semi-retail Ginza-style dining complex. This is a pioneering asset management strategy for Hong Kong, usually deployed in mall leasing, resulting in a diversified tenant mix that draws in visitors around the clock and broadens market penetration. The end-result has been a leasing strategy that has redefined the objectives and deliverables of a dining complex. This has been a great success, and again illustrates our positioning and track record as a trusted partner and innovator to both landlords and tenants alike into the future."

Property Professional of the Year — Winner (Kevin Lam)

Cushman & Wakefield's retail sector expertise was further demonstrated by the announcement of Kevin Lam as the Winner of the inaugural RICS Hong Kong Property Professional of the Year award. The award category seeks to recognize outstanding individual achievement in property projects, by persons demonstrating the highest professional ethics, implementation of day-to-day standards, and overall excellence. An avid fitness enthusiast and Ironman athlete with 30 years of professional experience, Lam was recognized for his achievements including promoting new thinking and a new retail ecosystem in Hong Kong in response to the challenges of the pandemic, and bringing athleisure experiential retail concepts to the market.

"I am delighted to receive this honor in the first year of the Property Professional category," commented Lam. "Recognition from peers is the highest form of compliment for all for us working in this industry, and provides me with an added spur to go the extra mile in both personal and professional endeavors. Thank you, RICS Hong Kong."

Cushman & Wakefield's 2021 RICS Award success in Hong Kong has also been matched in mainland China, with the firm taking top honors across multiple service lines, including Best Deal of the Year (Capital Markets), Research Team of the Year, and Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year – Real Estate (Valuation and Advisory Services). This dual recognition in both mainland China and Hong Kong markets is indicative of the firm's expertise and collaborative synergies that underpin its market leadership across the Greater China region.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "Our teams continue to perform at an exceptional level, showing the ambition and determination we need to overcome the recent economic challenges and continuing fierce industry competition. Backed by years of experience, a culture of innovation and first-rate market intelligence, we remain well-positioned to provide strategic advisory services to our clients. We are proud of our winning tradition at the RICS Hong Kong Awards and recognition from impartial third parties remain a testament to our ability to meet client needs."





