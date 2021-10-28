Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australia says China's ambassador to leave as term ends

By REUTERS
2021/10/28 20:09
(Photo/REUTERS)

(Photo/REUTERS)

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday China’s ambassador to Canberra is leaving his post, ending a tenure that has coincided with a deteriorating bilateral relationship.

Cheng Jingye arrived in 2016 at a time when the Australian-Chinese relationship was riding high, but he is now leaving after his term as ambassador ends, Payne said.

“I spoke to the Chinese ambassador some time ago now, my office spoke to him last week prior to his imminent departure,” Payne told lawmakers in Canberra.

Payne said China was in the process of appointing a new ambassador to Australia, who is expected to arrive soon.

Australia’s ties with China have slipped markedly since 2018 when Canberra banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband network, but cooled further in 2020 when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China in 2019.

China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes, moves described by the United States as “economic coercion”.

Updated : 2021-10-28 20:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later