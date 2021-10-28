Alexa
France-Australia submarine row: Leaders hold first talks

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/28 10:58

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Thursday for the first time since a diplomatic row erupted between the two countries.

The dispute arose after Australia ditched a deal to buy submarines from France in favor of a deal with the US.

In opting for US nuclear submarines over French conventional-powered ones, Macron said Canberra "had broken the relation of trust between our two countries."

"It is now up to the Australian Government to propose tangible actions that embody the political will of Australia's highest authorities to redefine the basis of our bilateral relationship and continue joint action in the Indo-Pacific," the statement from the Elysee palace said.

Paris is also insisting on financial compensation for the cancelled 2016 deal worth Aus$50 billion (€31 billion euros or $36.5 billion).

France had recalled its ambassador to Australia and the US before dispatching the ambassadors back to Canberra and Washington. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had called Australia's actions "a stab in the back."

Updated : 2021-10-28 20:07 GMT+08:00

