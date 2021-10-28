'Taiwan unites us all': Lithuanian parliamentarian says democratic world needs Taiwan more than ever

Supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen cheer for her victory in the 2020 election. Supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen cheer for her victory in the 2020 election. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan unites countries who support freedom and serves as an inspiration to democracies across the world, Lithuanian Parliamentarian Žygimantas Pavilionis said on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Pavilionis praised Taiwan at a webinar held by the Center for European Policy Analysis, a think tank in Washington, D.C, according to a CNA report.

Pavilionis, who chairs Lithuania’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the unity Taiwan brings to Europeans, Americans, and "all other freedom-loving nations all around the world” is needed now more than ever.

"We need this unity so desperately, because after 15 years of democracy decline, we need some inspirations and examples of success stories," Pavilionis said, referring to Taiwan.

These inspirations can serve to remind countries that humanity and democracy matter, he said.

Panelists at the event, titled "The U.S., Asia, and Europe: Toward a Common Democratic Agenda," explored the state of democracy across the three regions and how countries can work together to defend democratic norms and values internationally.

Asked about China's economic retaliation against Lithuania due to his country's warming ties with Taiwan, Pavilionis said China does not understand Lithuania’s economy nor the psyche of the Lithuanian people.

"Actually, I think they are doing exactly what we want, because it was my long-term dream to reorient us from trading with autocratic countries like Russia and China, and go full speed into expanding relations with countries like Taiwan, Japan, Australia, South Korea," Pavilionis said.

Dependency on autocratic countries limits one's freedoms of speech and decisions, but bolstering relations with democratic countries empowers freedom of choice, Pavilionis said.

The very same day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the country's position on Taiwan remained unchanged despite "irritation from China," per Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

"I believe our decisions should be well understood, not met with such irritation by a country [China] that has made certain démarches," LRT quoted Nausėda saying. "But our position remains unchanged, because it is the position of a sovereign, independent country."

Nausėda emphasized his country can develop relationships as it pleases, according to the LRT report.