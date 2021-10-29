Top Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As All Hallows' Eve creeps up, Taiwan News has created a list of the top Halloween events across Taiwan for goblins and gargoyles who want to get their ghoul on.

13th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival, Taipei City

The 13th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival will kick off with the "Hundred Ghosts Walking the Street" parade on Friday (Oct. 29). Children can trick or treat at 250 participating stores from 11:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 30). Festivities include booths at the Tianmu Sports Park and activities at participating stores Shin Kong Misukoshi, Sogo Tianmu, and the Dayeh Takashimaya Department Store.

Times: Trick or treat from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 30

Dates: Oct. 29-31

Location: Tianmu Business District, Tianmu Sports Park, and participating stores.

Website: www.tianmu.org.tw

Tamsui Historical Museum, New Taipei City



(Tamsui Historical Museum photo)

The Tamsui Historical Museum will host a "Little White House Furry Pet Halloween Costume Party" at the Tamsui Customs Officers' Residence. As long as pets or their owners are dressed in a Halloween costume, they can enter the museum for free.

The highlight of the event will be a special guest appearance by Corgi Coffee Time, which will not only be dressed up for the event but will pose for photos with guests.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Date: Oct. 30

Location: No. 32, Lane 6, Section 1, Zhongzheng Rd, Tamsui District, New Taipei City

LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area, Taoyuan City



(Facebook, LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area photo)

LotusPark Leisure Agricultural Area will be holding its fourth annual pumpkin festival which will include haunted houses, "pumpkin tunnels," and its lotus garden. In the area's farm fields, one can encounter a 3.5-meter pumpkin and six areas meant to simulate scenes from the popular South Korean survival drama series "Squid Game."

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 23-Nov. 7

Location: Intersection of Section 1, Xinhua Road and Jinhua Road, Guanyin District, Taoyuan City.

Website: facebook.com/lotus.guanyin

Leofoo Village Theme Park, Hsinchu County



(KLOOK photo)

From Sept. 18 until Nov. 14, Leofoo Village Theme Park's Tombstone Town in Hsinchu County will feature an "Invasion of the Undead" parade during the day and "Endless Darkness" at night which includes an "Evil Restaurant" on weekends.

Time: Afternoon parade at 2 p.m. and evening performance at 7 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 18-Nov. 14

Location: No. 60, Guanxi Town, Hsinchu County

Website: leofoovillage.com.tw

E-DA Theme Park, Kaohsiung



(Facebook, E-DA Theme Park photo)

The park will feature a witch theme through Oct. 31 including parades and performances. Customers who show up in the Halloween costume will receive a 50% discount on Saturday (Oct. 30), when the part will stay open until 8 p.m.

Time: Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: No. 10, Section 1, Xuecheng Road, Dashu District, Kaohsiung City

Website: www.edathemepark.com.tw