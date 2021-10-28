Taiwan manufacturing value to surge by 21.26% in 2021

Taiwan's exports helped the manufacturing sector's production value surge in 2021. Taiwan's exports helped the manufacturing sector's production value surge in 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) saw the production value of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector surge by 21.26% this year, reports said Thursday (Oct. 28).

The increase to NT$23.06 trillion (US$829.11 billion) was the second highest on record and could be followed by a more modest 4.61% rise in 2022, CNA reported.

ITRI said the international recovery has continued despite a host of problems, including the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruption, inflation fears, price rises for raw materials, and China’s energy troubles. Both traditional industrial sectors and high-tech businesses have seen production booming, allowing Taiwan to register an export rise of 30.7% for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Present trends were likely to continue next year, allowing the total production value for Taiwan’s manufacturing sector to grow a further 4.61% and reach NT$24.12 trillion, ITRI said.

Nevertheless, businesses in Taiwan needed to pay attention to trends such as digital transformation, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, and cutting carbon emissions, the institute warned.