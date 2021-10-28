Taiwan's bars, nightclubs to reopen Nov. 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 28) announced that although the Level 2 COVID alert will remain in place for two more weeks, bars, nightclubs and other venues that do not have hostesses directly interacting with customers will be allowed to open Nov. 2.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Taiwan's epidemic alert will remain at Level 2 from Nov. 2-15. However, he said that adult entertainment venues that do not involve hostesses accompanying guests will be conditionally allowed to open on Nov. 2, while those that include hostess services will open on Nov. 16.

Conditional opening of leisure and entertainment venues:

Karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, tea parlors, bars, and "barbershops" that include accompaniment by hostesses must remain closed from Nov. 2-15.

However, if these establishments do not include hostess services, they can open on Nov. 2 as long as they follow epidemic prevention guidelines. This means that most bars, nightclubs, and other venues can officially open to the public on Nov. 2.

In addition, when operations resume, employees must have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine at least 14 days before starting work and proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past three days, according to Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲), director of the Department of Commerce. Customers at these establishments will also be required to provide proof that they have received at least one dose 14 days prior to entering.

The other venues can also open on Nov. 2, but their operations will be limited since hostesses will not be allowed to accompany customers. On Nov. 16, karaoke parlors, dance halls, hostess bars, tea parlors, and "barbershops" can resume their hostess services.

On July 27, massage parlors and claw machine arcades were allowed to reopen for business as the Level 3 alert was lowered to the present alert level. On Oct. 5, KTV clubs, MTVs, board game shops, and mahjong parlors were allowed to open under a number of conditions.