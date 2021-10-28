Alexa
Defense minister says US troops only in Taiwan as part of exchange program

US service members not stationed in Taiwan, stresses minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/28 16:30
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (front) at the Legislative Yuan Thursday. 

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (front) at the Legislative Yuan Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American troops present in Taiwan are not stationed there but are only conducting training exercises as part of exchange programs between the two countries, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Thursday (Oct. 28).

In an interview with CNN, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) acknowledged the presence of U.S. forces, though she emphasized they are part of a program to increase the country’s defense capability and are less numerous than media reports have indicated.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan Thursday, the defense minister emphasized that one could not say the U.S. soldiers are stationed in Taiwan, as they are participating in a regular program involving contacts and exchanges between the two countries, CNA reported.

Before the legislative committee session, Chiu told reporters that in the end, Taiwan needs to rely on its own capabilities in order to defend itself, not merely hope for support from others. Helping the Taiwanese military with training is the U.S. troops’ only purpose, the minister said.
