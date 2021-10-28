Annual CACCI conference to be held virtually on November 2

The Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI), a regional non-governmental association composed of the national chambers of commerce and industry, business enterprises, and individual businessmen in 25 Asian countries, will be holding its 35th CACCI Conference virtually on November 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:15 PM, Taipei time.

Focusing on “Sustainable and Resilient Growth Through Robust World Trade”, this year’s Conference will feature eminent experts from respected organizations who will share their views on issues surrounding the theme.

Among the invited speakers is Dr. Chen Chien-Jen, former Vice President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and currently Academician of Academia Sinica (Taiwan) and Academician of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (Vatican), who will make a presentation on “Lessons Learned from the Covid19 Pandemic. Dr. Chen will share his perspectives on the effectiveness of the measures and other mitigation responses of many countries and what factors may have contributed to the success – or have hampered – their implementation.

The other speakers include:

WTO Deputy Director-General Ms. Angela Ellard, who will speak on “Making the WTO More Adaptable to the Economic and Trade Realities of Today." She will share her insights on how WTO members can work together to address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, what policy responses are needed to get the global economy going again, what challenges are currently faced by the WTO, and what should be done to make the WTO stronger, more agile, and more adaptable to the economic and trade realities of today. Dr. Andrew Stoeckel, Honorary Professor, Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis, Australian National University, who will report on the results of the CACCI study on “Achieving a Successful World Trading System”, which aims to examine the operations of the World Trade Organization and to stress the need for the business community to recommend what reforms are necessary in the WTO and how to achieve them. Ms. Priyanka Kishore, Head India and South East Asia Macro Services, Oxford Economics, who will make a presentation on “Achieving Sustainable Growth Amidst Challenges and Disruptions in a Changing Global Environment”. She will elaborate on her views regarding the challenges and disruptions brought about by the pandemic on countries and businessmen in the region, and their efforts to find innovative solutions to adapt in the so-called new normal that has emerged from the health crisis. Dr. Oriol Caudevilla, FinTech Advisor and Management and Strategy Consultant, who will talk on the Digital Currency and how it is revolutionizing the global trading system and reshaping the way business is done, and how in general it could fundamentally change the way people use money.

The Conference is expected to bring together participants from international organizations, governments, business, academia, and think-tanks from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

CACCI serves as a forum for promoting the role of the business sector in the region, increasing regional business interaction, and enhancing regional economic growth. Since its establishment in 1966, CACCI has grown into a network of chambers of commerce and businessmen from 25 countries and independent economies in the region.

Its members in Taiwan include the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA), the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC), and the Importers & Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT). As a non-governmental organization, CACCI is granted consultative status, Roster category, under the United Nations. Its Permanent Secretariat is headquartered in Taipei.