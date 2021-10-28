Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 28) announced that the country's first-dose vaccination rate had surpassed 70%, while its full vaccine rate had passed 30%, both ahead of the month's end goal.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that afternoon that the percentage of the population that had received at least one COVID vaccine dose had reached 70.01%, while 30.87% had received two doses. Chen said a total of 23.63 million doses had been administered, surpassing the total population of 23.5 million and achieving the center's goal of reaching 70% 1st-dose and 30% full immunization rates by the end of October.

Chen pointed out that the rates for frontline personnel and vulnerable groups are even higher. The two-dose vaccination rate for epidemic prevention personnel has surpassed 85%.

The first-dose rate for seniors over the age of 65 has exceeded 78%, while 67% have received two doses. The second-dose rate for aircrews has soared to 99%, while 90% of ground crews are fully vaccinated.

Chen thanked medical workers involved in administering the vaccine for their hard work and dedication and the Taiwanese people for their cooperation during the process. He said that the CECC will continue to strive to reach herd immunity in order to facilitate the gradual loosening of the epidemic prevention policy and gradually bring daily life back to normal.