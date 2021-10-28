Ministry of Economic Affairs says restarting Taiwan's 4th nuclear power plant will be difficult

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) on Thursday (Oct. 28) listed several reasons why restarting Taiwan’s fourth nuclear power plant will be difficult, including safety concerns, discontinued equipment issues, and nuclear waste management.

The comments come ahead of the four referendums, one of which relates to nuclear power, which are due to take place in December.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environmental Protection Chang Tzi-ching (張子敬) said nuclear power must not be viewed as a green alternative, arguing that the pathway for decarbonization set by the International Energy Agency mostly relies on renewable energy and CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) methods to reach carbon-cutting goals. He expressed his intention to deepen discussions with the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the matter, per RTI

Also on Thursday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said some media reports have claimed that nuclear power will be necessary in the transition away from coal. However, Su says, nuclear power is not green power, and nuclear waste is difficult to treat or dispose of in Taiwan.

Su went on to quote estimates by Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council that it will take at least 10 years and NT$80 billion (US$ 2.88 billion) to restart the fourth nuclear power plant, which will not address the current needs of the energy transition.