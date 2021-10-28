Alexa
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU

Friendship between the two countries continues to grow as they agree to jointly promote semiconductor, biotechnology development

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/28 15:09
Delegation gifts Lithuania with 10 domestically produced police drones on behalf of Taiwanese government. (MOFA photo)

Delegation gifts Lithuania with 10 domestically produced police drones on behalf of Taiwanese government. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese delegation has presented Lithuania with 10 police drones and 400 eco-friendly blankets, and Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Enterprise Lithuania and Invest Lithuania to promote collaboration on semiconductor and biotechnology development.

The police drones were produced domestically and given on behalf of the Taiwanese government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release. To expand the positive cycle of kindness and friendship with Lithuania, Taiwan aims to help the Baltic country protect its borders with the drones and provide relief to refugees and the underprivileged with the blankets.

MOFA praised Lithuania for adhering to the values of democracy and freedom in the face of combined political, diplomatic, and economic threats and disinformation from authoritarian countries as well as a migrant crisis. It highlighted Lithuania’s support for Taiwan internationally and its generous donation of 260,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country, saying it looks forward to increased exchanges and partnership with Lithuania in the future.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced that the ITRI, Enterprise Lithuania, and Invest Lithuania have officially agreed to work together on semiconductor and biotechnology industrial development and talent exchange. The news comes after R&D World announced the ITRI as winner of three 2021 R&D 100 Awards for its 3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti), Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ), and Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW).

In a trade and investment forum hosted by Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite, representatives from both countries reviewed the electric vehicle, laser, biotechnology, and agricultural industries on Wednesday (Oct. 27). The same day, representatives also attended the first “Taiwan-Lithuania Economic Cooperation Conference.”

Taiwan and Lithuania prepare for active collaboration in various industries. (MOEA photo)
Updated : 2021-10-28 15:27 GMT+08:00

