Taiwan signs second Patriot ground installation deal with US

Two contracts valued at total of NT$2.44 billion

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/28 14:30
Taiwan has signed a second contract this year focusing on the maintenance of Patriot PAC-3 missile systems. 

Taiwan has signed a second contract this year focusing on the maintenance of Patriot PAC-3 missile systems.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second time in three months, the military signed a contract with the United States designed to improve the efficacy of its Patriot PAC-3 missiles, reports said Thursday (Oct. 28).

The new NT$991.65-million (US$35.63-million) deal concluded by the Air Force followed a contract on Aug. 31 valued at NT$1.41 billion, for a total of NT$2.44 billion, the Liberty Times reported.

Maintenance and repair work on the missiles’ ground installations were the main focus of the latest contract. Taiwan has deployed 350 Patriot missiles, with agreements governing not just the missile systems, but also separate aspects such as technical support, maintenance, and transport to the U.S. for repairs.

Taiwan was also planning to add an estimated 300 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) systems in 2025 and 2026, which were larger and had a longer reach, according to earlier reports.
