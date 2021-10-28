Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 13:10
West Indies' Obed McCoy takes the ball and hits the wicket to run out England's Moeen Ali during the Cricket T20 World Cup match between England and t...

West Indies' Obed McCoy takes the ball and hits the wicket to run out England's Moeen Ali during the Cricket T20 World Cup match between England and t...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former captain Jason Holder has replaced injured fast bowler Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad at cricket's Twenty20 World Cup.

McCoy was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament because of a right shin injury, and the ICC's technical committee has approved Holder as his replacement.

Holder has been with the defending champion West Indies squad in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve. He will be available for selection for the game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Holder is the second replacement for the West Indies. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has already replaced Fabian Allen, who was ruled out due to ankle injury.

The two-time champion West Indies have put on two lackluster performances in Group 1. It was bowled out for 55 and lost the opening game to England by six wickets. South Africa then notched a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-28 15:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later