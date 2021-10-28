Taiwan reports 6 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 28) reported six new imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Thursday included two males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Oct. 12-26, they entered Taiwan from Japan (case No. 16,499), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,500 and 16,501), the U.K. (case No. 16,502), Kyrgystan (case No. 16,503), and Mongolia (case No. 16,504).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,918,787 COVID tests, with 3,901,422 coming back negative. Out of the 16,394 confirmed cases, 1,751 were imported, 14,589 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

Breakthrough infections

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing the full vaccine schedule. On Wednesday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that three of the six imported COVID cases reported that day were categorized as breakthrough infections.

According to Lo, case No. 16,501 is an American man in his 40s who works as an airline pilot and had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine in April and July. Case No. 16,502 is a Hong Kong man in his 40s who had received two doses of the BNT vaccine in May and June.

The third breakthrough infection was case No. 16,504, a Mongolian girl in her teens who had received two doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine in May and June.