Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McDonald’s shows loyalty pays

By REUTERS
2021/10/28 13:46
The logo of McDonald's is seen at its restaurant in Hong Kong, China August 27, 2021.

The logo of McDonald's is seen at its restaurant in Hong Kong, China August 27, 2021.

Super-sized. McDonald’s (MCD.N) is catering to both investors and customers. The $177 billion fast-food chain on Wednesday said comparable sales increased almost 13% in the three months to Sept. 30, well ahead of the 10% forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv data read more . It’s not just a post-pandemic bounce. Revenue for the period was $6.2 billion, 14% higher than in the same quarter in 2019, before Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

McDonald’s isn’t immune to labor shortages or inflation, but it has passed on the cost to undeterred customers. Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said the company’s loyalty program increased the number of times people visited its golden arches. In the United States, McDonald’s sold them more burgers and nuggets each time, even at higher prices. That makes up for rising U.S. wages and commodity prices. McDonald’s shares were up 2.5% by lunchtime in New York.

McDonald’s isn’t sitting back either: It’s partnering with IBM (IBM.N) to improve automated ordering at drive-thru locations. Making it easier for customers to get their fix of fries and milkshakes will keep the momentum going. (By Amanda Gomez)

Updated : 2021-10-28 13:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later