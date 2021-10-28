Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Portland eliminates San Jose from playoff race with 2-0 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 12:08
Portland eliminates San Jose from playoff race with 2-0 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night.

The Timbers (15-13-4) snapped a three-game losing streak as they try to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

The Earthquakes (9-10-13) have never won at Providence Park.

The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West and coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. San Jose made the playoffs last season, ending a two-year postseason drought, but fell to Sporting Kansas City on penalties in the opening round.

The Timbers fell to the Whitecaps 3-2 last Wednesday. Portland, which was also eliminated in the first round last season, is still just four points above the playoff line.

Diego Chara scored in the 34th minute to put Portland in front. Asprilla added a goal on a bicycle kick from some 20 yards out in the 55th minute. It was his 10th goal of the season.

The Earthquakes saw the return of defenders Defenders Marcos Lopez and Nathan after they had to sit out a game for yellow card accumulation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-28 13:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later