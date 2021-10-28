Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan foreign minister having beer with Czech Senate president

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu makes 1st visit to Prague on mission to counter China's authoritarianism

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/28 13:35
Milos Vystrcil (left) drinks beer with Joseph Wu. (Twitter, MOFA Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo showing Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil drinking from a mug filled to the brim with beer with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has gone viral.

As part of a diplomatic tour of Europe, Wu on Wednesday (Oct. 27) made his first visit to the Czech Republic capital city of Prague following a trip to Slovakia the previous day. During his whirlwind trip to the Czech Republic, Wu met with both Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Vystrcil.

He also delivered a speech at a seminar hosted by the Czech Academy of Sciences and Czech think tank Sinopsis. In his speech, Wu said that "Taiwan has played an important role in countering the rise of global authoritarianism" and that it is willing to share its experience in economic and technological development with like-minded partners "to become a force for good against authoritarianism."

Hrib (left) conversing with Wu. (MOFA photo)

Following the speech, Wu visited the Czech Senate, where Vystrcil awarded him a silver medal. While delivering remarks in the Senate, Wu said that the honor belongs to all 23.5 million Taiwanese and recited Vaclav Havel's famous quote: "The salvation of this human world lies nowhere else than in the human heart."

However, the most popular moment from Wu's trip thus far was when Vystrcil had a beer with Wu. On Wednesday, Wu posted a photo of the two of them taking a big gulp from large glass mugs.

In the tweet, Wu explained that Vystrcil had educated him on Czech beer culture. Wu learned that the massive mugs must first be "washed and chilled" before the "amber nectar" can be properly consumed.

The tweet soon garnered over 2,900 likes, 329 retweets, and 65 comments.

Vystrcil presenting silver medal to Wu. (MOFA photo)

Wu will next travel to Italy to take part in an anti-China meeting in Rome on Friday (Oct. 29) organized by Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. The foreign minister is also expected to meet with officials from the European Union.
