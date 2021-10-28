Biden calls China’s actions toward Taiwan ‘coercive’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden called China’s recent actions toward Taiwan “coercive” and a threat to peace and stability in the region at the virtual East Asia Summit on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Speaking at the annual meeting of 18 Asia-Pacific countries, Biden’s comments come at a time when China has greatly increased military, economic, and political threats against Taiwan. Biden repeated that Washington had a “rock-solid” commitment to Taiwan, according to Reuters.

“We are deeply concerned by China’s coercive… actions,” Reuters cited Biden as saying, adding that they “threaten regional peace and stability.”

“The president also reiterated the U.S. commitment to the international rules-based order and expressed concern over threats to that order,” AP cited the White House as saying in a statement. “He made clear that the United States will continue to stand with allies and partners in support of democracy, human rights, rule of law, and freedom of the seas.”

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said his country relayed serious concerns with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) about difficulties to the free and open maritime order in the East and South China Seas, AP cited Japan’s foreign ministry as saying.

While Fumio did not mention China by name, Japan has recently been more public in defending the freedom of navigation and resolution of disputes based on international law amid Beijing’s expansion of military power beyond its borders, according to the AP.