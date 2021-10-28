Chinese diplomat says Australia only has itself to blame for drop in Chinese investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said Wednesday (Oct. 27) that Australia is to blame for the drop in Chinese investment.

Asked to comment on reports that Chinese investment in Australia plummeted by 61% in 2020 to US$780 million (NT$21.68 billion), the lowest number in six years, Zhao said the drop-off is all the fault of Australia.

Without naming anyone in particular, Zhao alleged that some individuals in Australia are stigmatizing “normal economic and trade cooperation between China and Australia.” He posited that these people have “disrupted the sound momentum of practical cooperation and dampened Chinese companies' confidence in investing in Australia.”

Zhao’s statements came the same day the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced it would set up a panel to examine Beijing's imposition of duties on Australian wine after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

China has vigorously opposed Australia taking the issue to the WTO and used a procedure permitted by WTO to block the first request for a hearing. Yet China could not keep Australia from resubmitting the request, which has now brought about a hearing.

Responding to news that the submission was successful the second time around, Chinese state mouthpiece the Global Times tried to delegitimize Australia’s case, saying it has the “ulterior motive of smearing China.” Australia’s delegation to the WTO says it remains open to further discussions with China with a view to resolving the issues.

WTO panels usually deliberate for about six months before preparing a ruling.