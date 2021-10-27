Amazon grows footprint in Singapore with new office launch

As part of local expansion plans, Amazon will create over 200 new jobs in Singapore by end-2022

With 100,000 square feet across three floors, the new office will hold over 30 teams and up to 700 employees





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2021 - Amazon is building its presence in Singapore with a new office at Asia Square. Named SIN16, the new office is designed to optimize agile working, learning, and collaboration as Amazon continues to grow its business, operations, and investments in Singapore.

As an anchor tenant at Asia Square, Amazon will occupy over 100,000 square feet and accommodate up to 700 employees from their Consumer business and Corporate functions in the new office. The company plans to expand its local workforce across its Consumer business and Corporate functions with over 110 job openings currently available in Singapore. Amazon also aims to add more than 200 new jobs to these departments in Singapore by end-2022, to expand its range of offerings in Singapore as well as include more support for local businesses to go global.





In Singapore, we have created more than 1,000 direct jobs since 2019 and today have approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time employees.









"Our new office at Asia Square demonstrates our ongoing commitment to invest in Singapore, and the long-term potential for the country to be a leader in the global digital economy," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "The way we work has been changed by the pandemic forever so as our teams continue to grow here, the new space will ensure they have the flexibility and ample space to collaborate, co-create, and continue to innovate on our customers' behalf."

Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Amazon's announcement to expand its presence in Singapore once again highlights that global companies are looking to Singapore as a destination for innovation, reinforcing the country's position as a regional technology hub.

Ang Chin Tah, Senior Vice President, Digital Industry Singapore also commented: "Amazon's office move marks a key milestone in the company's growth journey in Singapore. Amazon has been a trusted partner in our tech ecosystem, driving innovation and creating pathways for local businesses to go global. We are excited to continue our partnership with Amazon and for the new opportunities it will bring for Singapore and Singaporeans."















The new office, spanning across three floors, will house more than 30 teams, including employees supporting Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh, Amazon Advertising, Prime Video, seller enablement, and other regional corporate functions.

Highlights of the new office include:

Showcases of Amazon's history and leadership principles: The office space features a milestone wall of key events in Amazon's journey in Singapore, along with prominent wall panels highlighting core company values known as leadership principles such as "Customer Obsession", "Learn and Be Curious", "Best Employer" and more.

Features of the vibrant culture of Singapore: Rooms across the office are named after local streets and landmarks, including a wall featuring iconic Singlish phrases.

Spaces for creativity and inspiration: Employees can unwind at the pantry and mini café, equipped with Nespresso coffee machines and game tables, including amenities to play billiards, foosball, and electronic darts. Employees can also enjoy interactive game board walls for friendly competitions of Scrabble and Chess.

Collaboration spaces: The office includes a product showcase area for teams to highlight the latest and greatest products and services they develop, as well as 50 breakout areas for informal discussions and brainstorms. The office also has five (5) large meeting rooms with a capacity of up to 14 pax each. All meeting rooms and training rooms are AV/VC capable and are equipped with video-conferencing capabilities.

Facilities for work and learning: Employees can enjoy height-adjustable desks as well as individual lockers to safekeep their personal items. Teams and employees who require more privacy and focus can access 33 quiet rooms and 12 phone booths spread across 3 floors. There are two (2) training rooms that can double up as physical townhall event spaces.

Check out Amazon's new office here.





For more information about Amazon in Singapore, please visit: https://www.aboutamazon.sg/





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.





