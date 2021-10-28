Global travel guidebook picks: Recommended Travel Destinations for 2022, Shikoku selected as one of the top 10 regions!

～Shikoku ranked 6th in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022 Regional Edition〜

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - Lonely Planet, the world's most popular travel guidebook, has ranked Japan's Shikoku sixth in the regional category of its "Best in Travel 2022" list of recommended travel destinations for 2022. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3CRpmtgpZc









Based on the principle that "Shikoku is One," the Organization has been working with local governments, tourism regional development corporations, related businesses, and economic organizations in the region to promote the attractiveness of Shikoku, both at home and abroad, and to attract more visitors to the island, in cooperation with ministries and agencies, the Shikoku District Transport Bureau, and JNTO. This year's selection is another recognition of the community's connection to the Shikoku pilgrimage culture of hospitality and the awareness of local residents to protect the environment, thanks to the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors.

Encouraged by this selection, and moving forward "with" and "after" the corona pandemic, we will continue to take the opportunity of the ongoing Shikoku Destination Campaign to actively promote the establishment of the Shikoku brand in an effort to attract visitors with a focus on safety and security.

What is Lonely Planet?

Lonely Planet is a travel media company known for its globally popular series of guidebooks of the same name. In addition to English, the company offers guidebooks, travel magazines, websites, videos and other media in a variety of languages, including German, French, Italian and Spanish.

Lonely Planet's website: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/

What is Lonely Planet's Best in Travel?

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel is an annual ranking of the top 10 countries, regions, cities, and other tourist destinations to visit in the world, released every fall. The rankings are determined by a committee of experts established within Lonely Planet from among candidates recommended by Lonely Planet editors, writers, and bloggers, based on their own criteria such as topicality and inspiring elements.

The selected countries and regions will be announced on the website and published as a yearbook with the latest travel trend information of the year.



※Lonely Planet's Best in Travel: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel