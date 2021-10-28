Abba Offers Disinfecting Services To Defend Against COVID-19

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - Since the start of COVID-19, Abba has launched disinfection services in Singapore for both government agencies and private companies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The cleaning company was among the first to disinfect areas affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 - its cleaning and disinfection services provide deep cleaning for spaces such as offices to be safely used again.





Abba's disinfection services include disinfection using the application of electrostatic ions and electrostatic wrapping to ensure protection and prevent cross-contamination. The process comprises wiping down of areas, disinfection using an electrostatic spray, ventilation of premise, and a service report. Similarly, Abba also utilises equipment to provide anti-microbial coating that continues to disinfect the surface for up to a year from treatment.





The cleaning company has carried out disinfection services in a wide range of areas, including medical facilities, hotels, factories, banks, dormitories, as well as government projects. Abba also holds a Biz Safe 3 license and NEA Clean Mark Silver accreditation on top of its extensive services - commercial cleaning, deep cleaning, pest control, carpet cleaning, aircon maintenance, and disinfection and sanitisation. This puts Abba in a position to fulfil clients' cleaning needs through its comprehensive services and expertise.





Abba was founded in 2017, and it's a home-grown cleaning company that is transparent and puts the clients' needs first. This includes providing office cleaning services for many companies and government agencies, from SMEs to Fortune 500. In addition Abba also provides home cleaning services for more than 2000 households each month. Amid this COVID-19 period, Abba will continue to dedicate itself to making spaces safe and clean with thorough cleaning and disinfection.





For more information, please visit: https://officecleanings.com.sg/





