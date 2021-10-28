Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 11:14
Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference, and has won six of its last eight games.

The 31-year-old Russell, who has a career-high 14 goals this season, ran onto a cross by Gadi Kinda, burst past a defender and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to open the scoring in the 40th minute and scored again in the 82nd — his 10th goal in the last eight games — to give Sporting a 2-0 lead.

Sporting Kansas City, which clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win at Seattle on Saturday, is assured of no worse than the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy (13-12-7), who had their four-game unbeaten run snapped, are hovering above the playoff line with 46 points, just one ahead of eighth-place Vancouver.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-28 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later