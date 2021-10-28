Taiwan public workers to receive 4% pay raise, largest in 25 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Government employees, teachers, and military personnel in Taiwan will receive a 4% pay raise in 2022, the Cabinet said on Thursday (Oct. 28).

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was said to have given the green light to the plan earlier that day, with an additional budget of NT$31.4 billion a year to be allocated to fund it. Su has been supportive of the raise, recently citing decade-high economic growth and recognizing these groups' contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The raise is the highest in 25 years, with military, civil, and teaching personnel to benefit. The biggest hike of 5% was seen in 1996.

Since 2000, public workers have only received four raises, with each amounting to just 3%. The last raise was in 2018, and wages stayed frozen in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's labor department announced its decision to raise the country's monthly and minimum wages by 5% in 2022.