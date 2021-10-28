Alexa
Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire

KMT councilors are calling for Mayor Chen to resign too

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/28 11:30
The scene of the Kaohsiung fire hours after it was put out. 

The scene of the Kaohsiung fire hours after it was put out.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The heads of Kaohsiung's Fire Bureau and Public Works Bureau stepped down on Tuesday (Oct. 26) over a fire in the southern city that took 46 lives earlier in the month.

Fire Bureau chief Lee Ching-hsiu (李清秀) and Public Works Bureau Director Su Chih-hsun (蘇志勳) handed in their resignation letters to Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) immediately after the fire, city government officials told the media on Wednesday (Oct. 27), per CNA.

Mayor Chen did not accept their resignations straight away though, and instead told Lee and Su to focus on relief efforts and assist investigations into whether government employees made any mistakes that caused the fire, according to the statement by city officials.

Only on Tuesday, after judging that Lee and Su had cooperated with the investigative team, did he approve their resignations. The team is set to finish its report on Friday (Oct. 29).

Yet some are calling for the resignation of Chen too. In a press conference held on Wednesday, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) city councilors called for Chen, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to step down and take responsibility for the fire.

The fire indicates many Kaohsiung city bureaus are broken, and it is unacceptable that only two bureau chiefs have resigned, KMT Councilor Tung Yen-chen (童燕珍) said. "No responsibility, no budget," Tung said, implying that the KMT, which holds a majority in the city council, will block the 2022 budget should Chen not resign.

The KMT should "stop using tragedy to try to obtain political gains," the DPP caucus of the city council said later that day.
