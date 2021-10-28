Alexa
Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 09:44
Philadelphia 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 2 2

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 3 (Gazdag), 1st minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Altidore, 4 (Okello), 66th; 3, Toronto FC, Elliott, 70th; 4, Philadelphia, Santos, 6 (Wagner), 77th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Mavinga, Toronto FC, 57th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 87th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Lyes Arfa, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_5,026.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 86th), Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 73rd), Daniel Gazdag (Sergio Santos, 58th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga (Justin Morrow, 83rd); Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 65th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jayden Nelson, 83rd).

Updated : 2021-10-28 11:08 GMT+08:00

