Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2

|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 3 (Gazdag), 1st minute.
Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Altidore, 4 (Okello), 66th; 3, Toronto FC, Elliott, 70th; 4, Philadelphia, Santos, 6 (Wagner), 77th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Mavinga, Toronto FC, 57th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 87th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Lyes Arfa, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_David Barrie.
A_5,026.
___
Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 86th), Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 73rd), Daniel Gazdag (Sergio Santos, 58th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga (Justin Morrow, 83rd); Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 65th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jayden Nelson, 83rd).