Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

|Orlando City
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Columbus
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Columbus, Berry, 7 (Zelarrayan), 20th minute; 2, Columbus, Etienne, 1 (Zelarrayan), 31st.
Second Half_3, Orlando City, Dike, 8 (penalty kick), 52nd; 4, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 9 (Moreira), 61st; 5, Orlando City, Jansson, 3, 90th+2.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Mendez, Orlando City, 13th; Mensah, Columbus, 45th; Smith, Orlando City, 57th; Valenzuela, Columbus, 90th+5.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith (Emanuel Mas, 73rd); Jhegson Mendez (Tesho Akindele, 46th), Nani (Benji Michel, 46th), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Alexandre Pato, 73rd).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Milton Valenzuela, Vito Wormgoor (Josh Williams, 86th); Derick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe (Aboubacar Keita, 87th), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Harrison Afful, 75th); Miguel Berry, Marlon Hairston (Liam Fraser, 70th).