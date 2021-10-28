Wizards center Gafford leaves with right quad injury

BOSTON (AP) — Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room Wednesday night in the Wizards' game against the Boston Celtics.

The 6-foot-10 Gafford collided with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg just out of bounds across from Boston’s bench midway through the second quarter.

The team announced he had a right quadriceps contusion and was questionable to return.

Wizards players in the game and on the bench came and surrounded Gafford as a member of the team’s training staff checked on him.

He was helped up and brought straight to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his leg.

Brown briefly grabbed his right knee but got up slowly and stayed in the game.

