MATCHDAY: Real Sociedad tries to regain Spanish league lead

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/28 06:32
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

SPAIN

Real Sociedad looks to regain sole possession of the Spanish league when it visits Celta Vigo, which has lost four of its five matches at home this season. Sociedad is unbeaten in nine straight league matches, with six wins and three draws, including 2-2 at defending champion Atlético Madrid on Sunday. It hasn't lost in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions, with its only defeat coming in the opener against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium. Atlético can get back to the top with a win at Levante, one of the two teams yet to win this season along with Getafe, which visits relegation-threatened Granada.

ITALY

After dropping its first points of the season at Roma last weekend, Napoli will look to get back to winning ways against Bologna. Victory would see Napoli move back level with Serie A leader AC Milan. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will be watching from the stands as he was red carded after the final whistle in Rome as the referee judged his applause to be ironic, despite the coach’s fervent protests it was genuine. Bologna has won only one of its past six matches but that was an impressive 3-0 victory over Lazio and it pushed Milan all the way over the weekend, despite playing with nine men, before two late goals saw it lose 4-2.

