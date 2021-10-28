La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinícius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid,... Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior grimaces during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelo... Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior grimaces during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league on Wednesday denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

The league said it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan.

It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid. No other details were immediately provided. The 21-year-old Brazil international started and played most of the game.

The league last year condemned racist insults by Espanyol fans against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams.

