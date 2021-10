Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman heads back down the tunnel at half time during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barce... Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman heads back down the tunnel at half time during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona fired coach Ronald Koeman after the team’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following the match.

Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”

He leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.

