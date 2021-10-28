Alexa
Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 06:15
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka.

Rublev, the defending champion, saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.

The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3.

Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Croatia’s Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.

___

Updated : 2021-10-28 07:45 GMT+08:00

