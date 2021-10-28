Taylor back at practice for Texans for 1st time since injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to New England on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.

Coach David Culley has said repeatedly that Taylor would get his job back when he’s healthy, but he said Wednesday that they still aren’t sure if he’ll be ready to go this week.

Culley said Mills would get the bulk of the snaps in practice until they determine if Taylor is ready to play.

“Tyrod, we are just easing him back into practice, just to see where he is at,” Culley said. “Tyrod is a veteran. He’s been around here. He doesn’t have to have all the reps. Davis needs the reps.”

