Newcastle fan who collapsed at EPL match leaves hospital

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 04:04
Fans stand around a person with a possible medical problem in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham ...
A medic runs with a defibrillator to treat someone in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur ...

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Newcastle fan who collapsed in the stands during the team’s Premier League match against Tottenham has been discharged from the hospital, the northeast club said Wednesday.

The match at St. James’ Park on Oct. 17 was suspended for 20 minutes when Alan Smith suffered a cardiac arrest. Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon alerted the referee to the medical emergency while teammate Eric Dier sprinted to the touchline medics to indicate a defibrillator was required.

A doctor who was in the crowd performed chest compressions before paramedics arrived.

In an update on Smith's condition, Newcastle said he required four stents to be inserted to aid his recovery. He was discharged from the hospital and will spend the next two-to-four weeks building up his strength at home.

Smith hopes to be back at St. James’ Park at the end of November or the beginning of December, Newcastle said.

“He is looking forward to seeing family and friends over the next few days," the Newcastle statement read, “and sends his appreciation to everyone who has wished him well.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-28 06:12 GMT+08:00

