The Latest: Braves replace Morton with Davidson for Series

The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros:

2:15 p.m.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series roster.

Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Morton came out of the Braves’ opening 6-2 win in the third inning, an inning after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102 mph comebacker. The Braves said during the game that Morton broke his right fibula and will be sidelined until spring training.

The 25-year-old Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season, all in May and June, after making his debut in the majors in 2020. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on Oct. 3. He missed much of the season with left forearm inflammation.

Davidson has not appeared in any big league postseason games.

