Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defensive coordinator Barry won't join Packers in Arizona

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 03:12
Defensive coordinator Barry won't join Packers in Arizona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers had been preparing for this likelihood ever since Barry tested positive. They made it official Wednesday and said Barry’s responsibilities would be divided between defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Gray said that Barry continued participating in meetings this week virtually.

“He understands what we’re trying to get done,” Gray said Wednesday. “It’s not like he’s removing himself. Again, the best thing about 2020 is we got Zoom. It kind of helps us stay in the meetings, helps Joe stay coordinated in what’s going on."

Barry’s absence only increases the challenge facing the Packers (6-1) as they put their six-game winning streak at stake against the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0). Green Bay placed 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Arizona, the NFL’s lone undefeated team, is scoring 32.1 points per game to rank fourth in the league.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-28 04:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ